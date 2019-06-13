<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) said it lost N150 million to vandalism on its facilities in two months in 2016.

Managing Director of the company, Dr Jamilu Gwamna, made this known while inaugurating a Joint Task Force for the protection of the company’s installations on Thursday in Katsina.

He said that the task force comprised the Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Department of State Service (DSS).

“KEDCO has established similar taskforce for the protection of its equipment in Kano since 2016 after losing equipment worth N150 million in two months.

“It was unacceptable for the company to make such huge loss in two months, hence we established the taskforce.

“We are today launching the Katsina chapter of the taskforce, and very soon we will establish similar chapters in Jigawa,” Gwamna said.

He charged the taskforce to do its work effectively to enable KEDCO to provide sufficient electricity to the people of Katsina.

Gwamna said that the company would provide all necessary logistics for the taskforce to protect electricity equipment in the state.

In his remarks, Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Alhaji Ahmed Alhassan, said that the corps would do its best to protect all electricity installations in Katsina.

“We have been mandated by the Federal Government to protect all national assets from the activities of vandals.

“We are ready to arrest and prosecute anybody caught vandalising KEDCO equipment,” Alhassan said.