Dr Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna, the Managing Director of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), said the power deal signed by the federal government and German-based Siemens would revolutionize the power sector in Nigeria.

Gwamna, while chatting with newsmen on Wednesday, hailed the federal government for such a courageous move to resuscitate the power sector.

According to him, there is huge potentials for development in Nigeria that will take only the power sector to unveil and that’s why I am commending this deal. Going by the terms of agreement, if the deal is successful, millions of jobs will be created automatically with the manufacturing sector coming back to life.

“The power sector has been neglected for too long with several attempts made by previous administrations that failed but monies were spent, yet no power to commensurate what was spent. On Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari got it right with the choice of Siemens. The German-based company is known for quality and professionalism and that’s why they were able to change the face of power in Egypt.

‘`With 7000MW by 2021 and 11000MW by 2023, we may not solve all the problems in the sector but it will bring about a positive change that will do the magic in the manufacturing sector, rural development and industrialization. With such power capacity, a lot of agro-industries will spring up, I can tell you and everything will experience a change.

” I am very confident that the deal is good for business because the cost of doing business will be reduced to the barest minimum. Nigerians don’t ask for too much but just give them power and you will see the miracle that we can create with improved power supply,’’ he said.

The Kano DisCo boss appealed to President Buhari to ensure strict monitoring of the deal to avoid hijacking, adding that a lot of power deals have been signed in the past but were either hijacked or swallowed up by corruption.

Gwamna also appealed to other arms of government to assist in seeing to the success of the project should there be need for legislative approval in terms of funding in that regard.