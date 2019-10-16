<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Workers of Kaduna Electric Distribution Company on Tuesday protested the non-payment of salaries and non-remittance of their two years pension to their respective Pension Funds Administrators.

The workers, under the umbrella of the National Union of Electricity Employees, blocked the gate of the corporate headquarters of the company in Kaduna, Kaduna State with their vehicles, bringing business activities to a halt.

The company’s customers were prevented from having access to the office as the workers chanted solidarity songs.

They accused the company of engaging in modern day slavery.

They equally sought the reversal of the privatisation of the firm owing to alleged lack of technical know-how and capacity to deliver adequate electricity supply to its customers, urging the Federal Government to hand it over to competent hands.