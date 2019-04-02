<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Kano state Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has called on the general public to disregard the threat issued by Ore Chairman in Lagos state stating that IPMAN will begin selling petroleum above N145 per litre.

Addressing newsmen in Kano, the state chapter chairman of IPMAN, Alhaji Ahmed Bashir Danmalam, stated that the threat represent no stand of the association as it was issued without members’ consent.

According to him, all the 21 NNPC’s deports are fully laden with petrol and selling at the approved pump price adding that the agitation that private deports are selling above approved price will surely be investigated and action will be taken against any defaulter.

“We have been receiving calls all over that we will increase fuel price and our attention was drawn to a publication attributed to our Ore chairman.

“I want to state here that the threat was churned out without our consent and it lacks basis. Therefore, we want to call for calm and people should not panic as we assured the general public that we have no intention of increasing the price,” said the chairman.

It would be recalled that a threat was issued on Monday in Lagos through Ore deport IPMAN chairman, Shina Amoo stating that independent marketers might soon start selling beyond N145 per litre if depot owners continued to sell between N136.50 and N137 per litre.