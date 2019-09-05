<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Wednesday issued a notice of intent to terminate the operations of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO).

TCN explained that the notice would serve as an intent to issue a termination order to the Disco, following the power distributor’s failure to remedy its default to the market.

This was revealed on Wednesday by the Managing Director, TCN, Usman Mohammed, on the sidelines of the ongoing meeting of the West Africa Power Pool in Abuja.

He noted that the transmission firm would not hesitate to sanction any power firm that defaulted in keeping stipulated market rules.

“The Market Operator hereby gives Kano Electricity Distribution Company a notice of intent to issue a disconnection on the grounds that it has not cured the events of default which triggered Suspension Order TCN/ISO/MO/005, issued July 21, 2019, within 30 business days,” the TCN stated in a document signed by the Market Operator.

“KEDCo has still not topped up its security cover and has made media claims it is not going to top it up. KEDCO has not paid in full its May 2019 invoice, still owing N315, 805,053.49 representing 50 per cent of the invoice.”

The transmission firm stated that in line with market rules, KEDCo was required to make a written representation to the Market Operator why the termination order should not be issued by September 10.

It said KEDCo’s submission should be submitted in 10 copies.

The TCN said the Disco should exercise its right to request for a hearing before the Market Operator on or before September 10 to show cause why the termination order should not be issued.