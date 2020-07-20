



The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has enjoined electricity consumers to protect power installations in their respective communities.

Mr Ibrahim Shawai, the Head, Corporate Communications of the company, made the call in a statement on Monday in Kano.

Shawai said that members of the public should protect the facilities by reporting suspicious movement, theft, vandalism and other issues relating to the installations to security agencies or nearest KEDCO’s offices.





He alleged that some unscrupulous elements were taking advantage of the rainy season to vandalised the installations.

The spokesman noted that the trend was causing serious losses to the company.

“Installations and distribution network belong to KEDCO, since these facilities are used to render services to our numerous customers the public has a major stake in the equipment.

“The public also has the responsibility to protect these installations” he said.

Shawai further called on consumers to be vigilant to avoid frequent electrical fault during the rainy season.