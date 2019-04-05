<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Abuja-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project received a major boost on Thursday as the Kaduna State Government pledged to join forces with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to ensure effective optimisation of the project by stakeholders across the state.

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, declared the support while receiving the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna on Thursday.

Governor El – Rufai described the AKK project as a very important one to Kaduna State, noting that the people of Kaduna were happy because the project would support the state’s “huge power ambitions”.

“Already, we have gone ahead by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with OCIP of Morocco for the development of a fertiliser plant in Kaduna State.

“As soon as the gas is here from the AKK Pipeline project, it will open up many possibilities. Therefore we are ready to support you in whatever way we can”, the governor assured.

He also declared that the state would welcome the emergence of more Independent Power Plants (IPPs) and was ready to provide land to achieve that.

He called on the NNPC to build more fuel retail outlets within Kaduna State, assuring that his administration would provide the much needed incentives, including land to make that a reality.

He commended NNPC for sustaining Nigeria’s economy over the years even as he said Kaduna Refinery was one of the highest tax payers in the state.

On his part, the GMD who congratulated Mallam El Rufai on his recent re-election, said the NNPC was open to partnership with state governments and other stakeholders towards the success of the AKK Pipeline project.

“We are very much pleased with the feedback from Governor el-Rufai. We are open to collaborations that will ensure the fast delivery of the AKK Project”, the GMD stated.

He said aside the AKK Project, the NNPC was keen on executing other projects that would trigger industrialisation and create jobs for the nation’s teeming population.