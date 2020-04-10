<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Management of Kaduna Electric has said it supported the suggestion of the leadership of the National Assembly on giving two months free electricity to customers as a palliative to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement from the Head, Corporate Communication of Kaduna Electric, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, said, “The Management of Kaduna Electric wishes to inform its esteemed customers that it supports the suggestion by the leadership of the National Assembly on giving two months free electricity to customers as a palliative in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.”





The statement explained that customers should note that the issue is still being discussed by all relevant stakeholders with a view to fashioning out modalities of how it would be implemented.

The statement observed, “We have not been directed which two months are to be declared free; whether March and April or April and May, amongst other issues. As soon as all these details are sorted, Kaduna Electric shall oblige and implement whatever that is agreed upon.”

The statement added, “In the meantime, our operations continue as usual. We shall continue to provide our customers with uninterrupted power supply during this difficult period as promised.”