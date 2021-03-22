



Kaduna Electric says it will provide adequate power supply to support the efforts of Kaduna State Government in tackling the menace of banditry and insecurity in the state.

The Managing Director of the company, Mr Garba Haruna, said in a statement issued in Kaduna State on Monday.

The managing director made the commitment during a meeting between the state government officials led by the governor and the management of Kaduna Electric, aimed at curbing the menace of insecurity in the state.

Haruna said as a provider of a critical utility service to the public, Kaduna Electric would ensure all public schools and other institutions in the state were provided adequate power supply.





According to him, this will greatly reduce the risk of surprise attacks on schools and other institutions particularly at night.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, it behoves Kaduna Electric to rise to the occasion and support any effort that will bring peace and security to the state,’’ the managing director said.

He commended the efforts of the state government for ensuring security of lives and property.

According to him, all residents should give the needed support to security personnel and government officials to bring an end to the worrying situation.

Haruna also commended the stakeholders engagement efforts led by Gov. Nasir El-Rufai to ensure lasting peace and security in the state.