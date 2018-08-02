Kaduna Electric has called on prospective tenants to ensure that properties they are renting do not have outstanding electricity debt or have their meters bypassed or tampered with to avoid prosecution.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, said failure to do so may make them responsible for any outstanding electricity debt on the property and liable to pay any penalties on the compromised meters.

It further said refusal on the part of the tenant to pay up may warrant a disconnection of electricity to the property if the outstanding bill is not settled.

The statement also called on landlords to ensure tenants clear any outstanding electricity debt before moving out of their property to avoid passing on the debt to new unsuspecting tenants.

The company said it has had several instances where it was forced to disconnect properties because the current tenants say they were not responsible for the outstanding debt or knew nothing about a bypassed or tampered meter.

It said by regulation however Kaduna Electric only has the property in its record not the individual, so whoever is occupying the property at the time of inspection would be the one responsible for paying for electricity used on the property.

The statement said such situation would have been avoided if prospective tenants demanded to know from the landlord or property agent if there was any outstanding debt on the property.

It advised tenants to endeavour to engage a qualified meter technician to assess the state of the meter on a property to ensure it is not compromised before renting to avoid any inconvenience that may occur as a result of discovery of bypass or tampering.