The Transmission Company of Nigeria says it has restored power supply to most of its 33KVA feeders, revealing that the Kaduna Distribution Company is ready to pick supply.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

TCN had claimed that the strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress in Kaduna resulted in the interruption of bulk electricity supply to the state.

Mrs Mbah listed the 33kV feeders that TCN restored power to include Mogadishu, Abakwa, Nigerian Air Force Base, Ungwa Dosa, Turunku, Arewa, Airport, Kinkinau, Narayi, and Independence feeders.

She added that the Jaji and Rigasa feeders had also been energised while Olam, PAN, and UNTL would soon be energised.

“The Waterworks feeder was energised but tripped as a result of (a) fault.





“TCN will continue to gradually restore supply on the other feeders as soon as KAEDCO indicates readiness to take supply,” she said.

Earlier, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, in his statement broadcasted by the NTA, had said, “No official of Kaduna State will go to Abuja for any meeting with FGN (Federal Government of Nigeria) or NLC when the citizens of the state have no electricity. We hold the FGN responsible for (its) inability to assert its ownership rights over TCN (Transmission Company of Nigeria). No electricity, no meeting.”

Mr El-Rufai’s comments came after the NLC announced the suspension of the five-day warning strike, following the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige’s intervention, inviting Mr El-Rufai’s government and the workers for an emergency conciliatory meeting on Thursday (today).