<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The authorities of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has declared acquisition of modern operational facilities worth millions to boost the quality and range of power distribution with a view to improving consumers’ satisfaction.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Dr Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna (Sardaunan Gombe) told reporters in a chat the newly acquired equipment would be commissioned for use in the first week of May.

Gwamna stated the company’s resolve to reduce complaints while improving the quality of service and ensuring that consumers get value for their money had necessitated such spending.

He added that the equipment would boost the quality of power distribution and the capacity of KEDCO staff to respond to emergency calls while mitigating electrical faults.

According to him:“In our quest to satisfy our customers and ensure that consumers get value for their money, we have acquired some electrical equipment and other operational vehicles to make service delivery swift and timely.

“We have acquired 170 transformers comprising 500KVA 11, 500KVA 33, 300KVA 33, 300KVA 11.

“We also acquired 60 operational vehicles comprising Golf, Hilux, buses and ambulances. Also, hundreds of personal protective equipment, helmet, boots and gloves, reflective jackets, ladders and transformer cables were bought.

“The transformers will solve the challenge of overloading which has been one of the complaints I had received recently and we have moved in that direction.

“So the new transformers will be used to jerk up the voltage levels and decrease the risk of electrical installation developing faults.

“We are on course to see that we address all complaints by consumers as well as guarantee improvement in power distributions across KEDCO States.”

He stressed that all they had bought were as a results of KEDCO’s commitment to minimise complaints while maximising all efforts to get consumers happier than the previous years.

He added that since KEDCO takes its customers as partner in progress, the customer should also play their part to pay their bills timely and completely.