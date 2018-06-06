The Independent Petroleum Marketers of Nigeria (IPMAN) has called for increased supply of Kerosene in the country.

Chief Ikechukwu Nwankwo, chairman of IPMAN, Enugu Depot made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Awka.

Nwankwo decried the fact that marketers have not been able to source the product from the NNPC depots while it is exorbitant at the private depots where it is available.

Nwankwo however lauded the Federal Government for the normalcy it has brought to the supply and distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and called for similar action on kerosene.

He said though Kerosene is a deregulated product, its scarcity have continued to put pressure on the price.

The chairman said some of his members who paid money at the depots for about two weeks were yet to take delivery of their products.

He said that Kerosene which is the primary source of domestic fuel should not only be available but affordable.

“Kerosene is scarce; the Federal Government should increase supply massively.

“We rely on private depots for the product and every other week and months they come up with new prices, just last week, a litre of kerosene was N240.

“It is not good for our business; and how can the common man who rely on kerosene be paying N250 for a litre, that is if they are able, because most marketers don’t have the product.

“Kerosene is a deregulated product but it can only be effective if it is available because it is only what is imported that we can distribute,” he said.

On the Enugu petroleum depot, Nwankwo said it was unfortunate that it has been moribund for over a decade.

He said the governments of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu states which are primarily attached to the depot should rally round and partner the Federal Government to reactivate the depot.

He said there was no basis for the depot not to be operational.

“Governors of the South East, especially those of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu that are attached to the depot should work with the Federal Government to fix the depot.

“This will help distribution in the area, because depot members suffer loss of money and property to accident because of the long distance we travel to procure products,” he said.