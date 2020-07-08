



The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria in South West on Wednesday announced the suspension of its planned strike.

The planned strike hinged on the increase in the pump price of petrol was suspended shortly after a meeting in Abeokuta.

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency had on July 1 announced a new price band of N140.80 to N143.80 per litre of petrol, up from N121.50 to N123.50.

The Zonal Chairman, IPMAN, Southwest, Dele Tajudeen, said on Sunday that the price hike came as a surprise to the association, adding that the PPPRA did not engage marketers before making the decision.

Tajudeen, who spoke with journalists after the suspension of the planned strike, however, insisted that the Federal Government must accede to its demands.





He said, “Part of our demands is that IPMAN members must be included in the board of PPPRA and that of the Petroleum Equalization Fund.

“This will enable us to be carried along in decision making as one of the critical stakeholders in the petroleum distribution and dispensing sector.

“Aside from that, NNPC through PPRA must immediately, stop preferential treatment being accorded major marketers in the distribution chain of the petroleum products.

“We also demanded that the DSS Director should help us instill on the hearing of the appropriate authorities that harassments of our members by operatives of the security agencies must stop. These were brought to the notice of the DSS Director and he has assured us of a quick intervention”