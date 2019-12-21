<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Ejigbo Depot, has sponsored over 200 petroleum tanker drivers on a one-day safety awareness.

The training which took place at its head office in Ejigbo, Lagos, had in attendance Lagos Sector Commander of the FRSC, Hyginus U. Omeje, who represented by the Route Commander Olasehinde Egbontan, assisted by officials of the NNPC Ejigbo Depot, who trained the drivers.

In his welcome address, chairman of IPMAN, Barrister Akin Akinrinade, during the safety sensitization programme, appreciated the sterling contributions of the drivers in the downstream sector, stressing that the training was organized for them, not because the IPMAN doubted their competence, but because learning is a lifelong thing and a continuous process.

“Road traffic safety refers to the methods and measures used to prevent road users from being killed or seriously injured. In our peculiar case, it refers to methods and measures used to prevent both human and material loss.

“We deal in highly volatile products; somebody called them liquid fire. There is no product that our drivers transport on our behalf that is not highly inflammable.”

He said the training was organized to improve their capacity to be sane in the course of haulaging highly inflammable products and at the same time, deliver their products without endangering lives of the populace for which the products are meant.

“Do not drink alcohol when you know you are going to drive. Avoid medications that alter your mind.”

distracted driving has been identified as the cause of about 25-50 percent of road traffic crashes; avoid anything that could distract you while driving.

While delivering the lecture on behalf of the sector commander. Egbotan dropped the hint that Federal Government, as from January 2020, would roll out some regulations to checkmate all the petroleum tanker drivers nationwide because of the carnage caused by reckless, impatient, dangerous and carefree drivers on the major roads; apart from the safety inspection tanker vehicles would undergo every year.

Egbontan charged the drivers not to manage tanker vehicle breaks, desist from using phones while driving, learn defensive management of trucks on the road, avoid naked wire on trucks, stop and pack when vehicle is leaking fuel.

He told them that when on long journey, the drivers should park their trucks and rest after four hours and should not over speed