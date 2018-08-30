The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on Thursday pledged to work with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to curb pipeline vandalism.

Alhaji Ayo Alanamu, the IPMAN Chairman in Ejigbo Satellite Depot, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos against the backdrop of frequent pipeline vandalism on the network.

NAN recalls that a five-member gang was apprehended for vandalising NNPC pipeline and scooping over 60,000 litres of petrol in Idimu area of Lagos on Aug. 29.

The suspected vandals were caught by a vigilance group loading petrol into three tankers in Idimu and were handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Alanamu said that the association would continue to support the fight against vandalism and urged security agencies to support IPMAN in bring the culprits to justice.

“We will support security agencies to win the war against oil theft.

“We all know the damage oil theft is causing to our economy. Like every other responsible Nigerian, we will support every move to win the war.

“We have constituted a surveillance team to support NNPC to curb activities of vandals along the petroleum pipelines across the System 2B network,” he said.

The IPMAN helmsman said that activities of vandals were causing the nation huge losses.

He said that the setting up of the team signified the readiness of IPMAN to support the Federal Government on surveillance of petroleum pipelines.

Alanamu expressed concern over incessant pipeline vandalism, especially in South-West zone of the country and commended government’s efforts to curb the menace.

“Very soon, the menace will be stamped out.

“I have advised my members to bear with government on the ongoing challenges facing loading at some depots.

“It is our collective responsibility to check and bring pipelines culprit to book,” Alanamu said.