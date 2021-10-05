IPMAN petitions PSC over invasion of headquarters, depot offices

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) led by Sanusi Abdul Fari has sent a ‘Save Our Soul’ message to the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) over the police invasion and attack on its Abuja national headquarters, Enugu depot office and Port Harcourt depot office, respectively, on July 5, 2021.

In a letter to the PSC chairman dated September 27, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, counsel to the IPMAN boss, Daniel Mgbe, alleged that the Nigeria police on the instruction of a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) J.O. Egbunike unlawfully evicted some executive members of IPMAN from the three offices on July 5, and threatened to sack other IPMAN officials from their offices nationwide.

Mr Mgbe lamented that this happened despite a subsisting Supreme Court judgement, as well as the interpretation of the said judgement by the Federal High Court, Calabar Division, endorsing the leadership of IPMAN under Fari and his executive nationwide. The court documents were made available to the newsmen by the Enugu State chapter chairman of IPMAN, Mr Chinedu Anyaso.

“Although we have filed an action at the Federal High Court, Calabar, seeking judicial interpretation of the action of the Nigeria Police in suit N0. FHC/CA/CS/69/2021, we strongly believe that the conduct of DIG Egbunike in the imbroglio is unprofessional, unlawful and smacks of personal interest.

“Please, for ease of reference, find annexed the ruling of the Federal High Court, Calabar in suit N0 FHC/CA/CS/3/2019 delivered on June 19, 2019, the report of execution of the said court order in favour of our clients dated June 26, 2019, and the invitation letters sent to our clients as instructed by DIG Egbunike,” he stated.

He pointed out that the Police cannot interpret court judgements neither does it have the powers to execute the same without recourse to section 4 of the Police Act, section 15 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act, and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended).

Mgbo, therefore, appealed to the PSC chairman to call the DIG to order so as to forestall further breakdown of the law and order. He insisted that his actions were a threat to the country’s constitutional democracy and the doctrine of separation of power.