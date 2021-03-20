



Taskforce personnel attached to the Bayelsa State chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), have apprehended three tankers suspected to be transporting adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from an unidentified source into the state.

Bayelsa State Coordinator of IPMAN, Mr. Bello Bina, who confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday, said the trucks were impounded along the Sagbama section of the East-West road.

He alleged that some unidentified policemen were currently trying to frustrate the effort of the task force by insisting that the suspected adulterated products are owned by a highly influential person.





He said when the effort of the policemen failed, an unidentified man called him on the phone to plead with him to take some financial gratification to set the tankers free.

He, however, said he turned down the offer, promising to get to the bottom of the matter.

He assured the people that being charged with the mandate by President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that issues of pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, and other criminal activities associated with the oil and gas sector are curbed in the Niger Delta, the effort of his task force team to apprehend the tankers would not be compromised.