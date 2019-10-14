<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Kano unit, has commended the launching of the automation of the downstream sector of the petroleum industry.

The commendation is contained in a statement signed by the IPMAN Kano unit Chairman, Alhaji Bashir Dan-Malam and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

NAN reports that the Kano unit of IPMAN comprises of Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Bauchi and Yobe states.

Dan-Malam said the commendation was also necessary following the inauguration of the interagency committee by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and the subsequent launching of the financial monitoring centre in Lagos.

According to him, the automation process would put to rest the spate of claims and counterclaims about the volume of products imported, consumed or smuggled in an open and transparent manner.

“As for us the marketers, our claims and allowances will be freed and payment process fast tracked,’’ he said.

He, however, called on the minister and other heads of agencies to urgently expand the committee to include representatives of marketers, with due regards to the stakeholders in the downstream sector, especially the distribution arm, of which IPMAN constitutes 80 per cent.

“We are calling on the minister and heads of agencies, specifically the GMD NNPC, PEFMB, PPPRA and DPR, to urgently expand the committee to include representatives of marketers.

“This is with due regard to the stakeholders in the downstream sector, most especially the distribution arm of the petroleum product.’’

He noted that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari “is a people-oriented government that is rooted in its closeness to the grassroots’’.

“IPMAN too invests in the grassroots, making it an ideal partner in piloting the automation process.’’

Dan-Malam recalled that the Federal Government had, in August last year, approved the fuel tracking technology for Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) which is geared towards harmonising fuel consumption figures, eliminating opaqueness and bringing efficiency and transparency in supply and distribution of petroleum products in the country