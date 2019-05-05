<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Executive of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has appointed Ambassador Julius Iredia Asun as Co-ordinator of the Taskforce on Anti–Pipeline Vandalization, Products Adulteration and Monitoring for the Mid-Western Zone made up of Edo, Delta and Bayelsa States.

The appointment is sequel to the judgement of the Supreme Court which struck out claims of Chief Obasi Lawson challenging the leadership of the National President of IPMAN, Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo.

A letter signed by IPMAN National Taskforce Chairman, Mr. Asika Ajulujukwu, urged the newly appointed co- ordinator of the zonal taskforce to ensure that the activities of vandals and products adulteration were reduced to the barest level if not completely eradicated.

It would be recalled that leadership tussle that rocked IPMAN since the election of the present executive headed by Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo was laid to rest by the Supreme Court judgement.