



Nigeria and other developing countries will benefit from a joint initiative by a coalition of global economic bodies to surmount global tax challenges.

The initiative will help Nigeria and other countries to deal with challenges regarding taxation on the international stage.

This is made possible by the Platform for Collaboration on Tax (PCT) (a joint initiative of the IMF, OECD, UN, and World Bank Group).

In a statement on Wednesday, the PCT announced the launch of the final version of its initiative, ‘Tax Treaty Negotiations Toolkit.’

The PCT aims to support the beneficiaries with capacity-building on tax treaty negotiations, building on existing guidance, particularly from the ‘UN Manual for the Negotiation of Bilateral Tax Treaties between Developed and Developing Countries.’





“This is the fifth toolkit published by the PCT, a collective effort of the PCT partners to help countries address challenges in international taxation.

“The final version of the toolkit takes into account extensive comments received from countries and stakeholders during the public consultation process in June–September 2020,” the statement explained.

Issues to be discussed at the event include how to design a tax treaty policy framework and the modalities involved to prepare for, the conduct of, and follow-up after negotiations.

The tax toolkit’s final launch will hold during a three-day workshop slated for March 11, 12, and 15, 2021.