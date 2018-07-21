Nigeria’s leading electricity distribution company, Ikeja Electric Plc, has commenced the distribution of single and three phase prepaid meters across its network.

The metering plan is in keeping with its promise to ensure that its customers are metered, thereby reducing the incidence of estimated billing.

The first batch of delivery of meters, which have been delivered by Mojec International Limited, MBH Power and Beacon Power Services Limited, allows for remote data access and vending, which in turn contributes significantly to the energy conservation advocacy of IE.

Reputed to be largely tamper proof, the meters will also help IE deal with recurrent cases of illegal meter bypass, energy theft and other illegal issues that have plagued discos with regard to older and less secure meters.

Speaking on the metering exercise, the Head, Corporate Communications, Felix Ofulue, noted that though the meter itself was free, an installation cost may apply.

Ofulue explained that customers would receive meters in line with a schedule of distribution that was feeder based, after they had filled out the application form, which is available at any IE’s offices and the official website: www.ikejaelectric.com.

He said: “Once the customers have been approved, location surveyed and other relevant technical assessments carried out, our technical partners overseeing that specific location will handle installation of the meters.”

Indications are that over 85,000 meters may be installed in the first roll out phase, which will take place concurrently across the six Business Units in IE’s coverage area.

The roll out is different from the MAPS roll out agenda, which follows NERC’s Meter Asset Provision Regulation Approval by the Federal Government, set to commence towards the end of the year.