Electricity Distribution Companies, Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) has reiterated the commitment of the company to the safety of its staff across its network area.

Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Felix Ofulue, gave the assurance in a statement in Lagos. He said the company was aware of the wave of malicious attacks on its staff by some customers and cautioned that the management will not allow unwarranted attack of its staff.

“In line with the company’s obligation to provide service under a conducive atmosphere to our customers, we will continue to escalate such matters to law enforcement agencies”, he said

He disclosed that some of the attackers in the past cases had been sentenced to prison by Court, while urging aggrieved customers to remain mindful of these matters and adopt a more civil approach to engagement with staff.

According to him, Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State states that any person who unlawfully assaults another and thereby does him harm commits felony and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for three years.

“It is wrong for persons to attack our technical staff who are on the ladder, it is also an offence to throw them off the ladder.

“Please note that IE has zero tolerance on assault on staff and remains committed to protecting the lives of its staff. We will not hesitate to seek redress through any means within the limits of law,” he said.

He also commented on the videos of assault on IE staff currently being recycled on social media, stating the incidents in the videos are old and that most of the culprits have been punished appropriately.

Ofulue added the company will promptly withdraw its services from customers and communities that prove too hostile to operate in.