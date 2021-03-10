



The Federal High Court in Yenagoa on Wednesday adjourned hearing on a suit instituted by some Ijaw leaders seeking to halt the process of licensing for marginal oil fields in their domains.

The presiding judge, Abimbola Awogboro, adjourned the case till April 20, for the continuation of hearing, following the absence of the defence legal team.

The suit marked PHC/YEN/CS/81/2020 was filed by Brown Agu (Opu Agu VIII); President, Ijaw Women Connect, Rosemary John-Oduone, and Femowei Friends on behalf of Ijaw ethnic nationality.

The plaintiffs joined the Attorney General of the Federation, the Minister of Petroleum Resources as well as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources as defendants.





They are urging the court to restrain the defendants from beginning the process of granting licences for the oil fields.

At the last adjourned date on February 20, the defence counsel, Idris Imam, had appealed for time to respond to a counter-motion filed by the plaintiff.

Counsel to the plaintiff, Enie Otrofaniowei, had urged the court to strike out the motion filed by the defendants, but the judge ruled that she would adjourn to give the defendants a second chance.

Awogboro awarded a cost of N20,000 against the defendants.