



The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc, says it has introduced another initiative to its electronic billing platform, which will enable customers to demand for their bills promptly and conveniently through SMS.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Ibadan by Mr John Ayodele, the Chief Operating Officer (COO), of the company.

According to the statement, the e-billing scheme called Bills on Demand (BOD) is in continuation of the company’s desire to leverage innovation and technology to improve customers’ experiences.

“It is designed to deliver bills on request directly to the customers, thereby eradicating challenges such as misplaced bills or delayed delivery and other issues associated with distribution of physical bills.”

Ayodele said that the BOD would aptly take care of customers who are far flung and those on the fast lane of businesses, who might be too busy to monitor physical bills.

He said: “What we have done with Bills on Demand is to create dedicated telephone number 07015555379 through which post-paid customers can pay the normal SMS rates, to get their bills within seconds.”





The company’s COO also said that the IBEDC PayVending Mobile App had, equally, been upgraded to provide customers with information on their service bands and tariff rates, with respect to the new service-based tariff.

According to him, the upgrade has created the opportunity for customers to be able to check their last six vending or payments history, for a quicker turnaround time on bill related complaints.

The COO said: “As a service-oriented organisation, we understand that a critical element for successful product development is customer convenience and flexibility.

“This is what we intend to achieve by providing our customers with these value added services, and we believe that our customers will appreciate services that offer convenience, eliminate hitches and also fit their lifestyles.”

Ayodele said that customers could get more information by visiting the company’s website – ibedc.com, its customer care units or the nearest IBEDC service centres.