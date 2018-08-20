The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has disclosed that it has invested over N11.5 billion on metering, network upgrade and rehabilitation of its network operations in the past six months.

Mr. John Donnachie, the company’s Managing Director, disclosed this during the media facility tour and equipment inspection of the company’s franchise areas.

Donnachie, who was represented by Mr. John Ayodele, the company’s Chief Operating Officer said that the company has invested huge amount on major capital projects to fast-track efficiency.

He said that as part of our unwavering commitment to our mission in distributing efficient power and changing lives, we have in the past six months invested over N11.5 billion in major capital projects.

“The investment span cut across our franchise area covering – Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Kwara; parts of Kogi, Niger and Ekiti states.

“These projects are major game changers for IBEDC as a business and for our esteemed customers, which have significantly improved our service delivery, quality and quantity of power supply,” he said.

The company has commenced the procurement and installation of over 11,000 Distribution Transformer (DT) meters which cost over N4 billion.

He said that the DT meters would greatly reduce the challenge of estimated bills and ensure customers without meters are billed more accurately through its energy audit, accounting functionalities, and above all, assist in the Technical and Commercial losses.

Donnachie said, “In line with reducing the incidence of estimated bills, we have commenced our meter roll out with the first batch of 48,470 meters of various ratings and capacities.

“This includes 35,000 single-phase, 12,000 three-phase, 1,470 whole currents, C.T-Operated and statistical meters which cost over N3.1 billion, ahead of the MAP initiative currently being finalised by NERC and the DISCOs.

“The continuous metering of Maximum Demand customers is also in place with the deployment of 13 High Voltage Energy Meters and delivery of 912 Low Voltage Maximum Demand Energy Meters which cost N405 million.

“To further support the huge metering expenditure, we have invested extensively in the supply and installation of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) systems at over N1billion, this investment is critical to optimally implement the functionalities of DT Meters.

“As we speak, we have recently received 95 per cent of the Credited Advance Payment for Metering Implementation (CAPMI) meters for deployment for those that paid,” he added.

He added that to further reduce safety-related accidents and to achieve the vision zero and safety culture of the company, the board has awarded a whopping N1.47 billion for a major overhaul of the Health, Safety and Environment Department.

He said that the project would deliver on over 60 critical need areas with a major focus on procurement and deployment of PPEs, IPEs, signages, labels and symbols.

Donnachie said that the project was expected to map the layouts of 114 substations to develop conceptual site models, training on emergency techniques, solid waste and hazardous management programme, production of occupational health and safety environmental policies and framework for all technical and non-technical staff.

He added it would aid the company in attaining the certification required, thereby making IBEDC an internationally recognised health hazard compliant organisation.

The IBEDC helmsman said that the ongoing Asset and Customer Enumeration (ACE) exercise estimated at a N5 billion is now fully rolled out across the franchise and is scheduled for completion early next year.

He said that the project on completion would greatly enhance service delivery by providing critical data needed for planning and provision of infrastructure, reduce estimated bills, improve the accuracy and enhance quality of power supply and quicker fault response rates.