The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has said that over N11. 5 billion has had been invested in metering, network upgrading and rehabilitation of it’s network operations in the last six months.

John Donnachie, the company’s Managing Director disclosed this during the facility tour and equipments inspection to the company’s franchise areas.

Donnachie who was represented by John Ayodele, the company’s Chief Operating Officer said that the company has invested huge amount on major capital projects to fast track efficiency.

According to him, “as part of our unwavering commitment to our mission in distributing efficient power and changing lives, we have in the past six months invested over N11.5 billion in major capital projects.

“The investment span cut across our franchise area covering – Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Kwara; parts of Kogi, Niger and Ekiti States.

“These projects are major game changers for IBEDC as a business and for our esteemed customers, which have significantly improved our service delivery, quality and quantity of power supply,” he said.

He said that company has commenced the procurement and installation of over 11,000 Distribution Transformer (DT) meters which cost over N4 billion.

He said that the DT meters will greatly reduce the challenge of estimated bills and ensure customers without meters are billed more accurately through its energy audit, accounting functionalities, and above all, assist in the Technical and Commercial losses.

Donnachie said that “In line with reducing the incidence of estimated bills, we have commenced our meter roll out with a first batch of 48,470 meters of various ratings and capacities.

“This includes 35,000 single-phase, 12,000 three-phase, 1,470 whole current, C.T-Operated and statistical meters which cost over N3.1 B billion, ahead of the MAP initiative currently being finalised by NERC and the DISCOs.

“The continuous metering of Maximum Demand customers is also in place with the deployment of 13 High Voltage Energy Meters and delivery of 912 Low Voltage Maximum Demand Energy Meters which cost of N405 million.

“To further support the huge metering expenditure, we have invested extensively in the supply and installation of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) systems at over N1billion, this investment is critical to optimally implement the functionalities of DT Meters”.

“As we speak, we have recently received 95 per cent of the Credited Advance Payment for Metering Implementation (CAPMI) meters for deployment for those that paid.”

The lBEDC boss said that to further reduce safety related accidents and to achieve the vision zero and safety culture of the company, the board has awarded a whopping sum of N1.47 billion for a major overhaul of the Health, Safety and Environment department.

He said that the project will deliver on over 60 critical need areas with major focus on procurement and deployment of PPEs, IPEs, signages, labels and symbols.

Donnachie said that the project is expected to map the layouts of 114 substations to develop conceptual site models, training on emergency techniques, solid waste and hazardous management programme, production of occupational health and safety environmental policies and framework for all technical and non-technical staff.

He said that In addition, it will ultimately aid the company in attaining the certification required, thereby making IBEDC an internationally recognised health hazard compliant organization.

The IBEDC helmsman said that the on-going Asset and Customer Enumeration (ACE) exercise estimated at a N5 billion, is now fully rolled out across the franchise and is scheduled for completion early next year.

He said that the project on completion will greatly enhance service delivery by providing critical data needed for planning and provision of infrastructure, reduce estimated bills, improve the accuracy and enhance quality of power supply and quicker fault response rates.

According to him, the pilot exercise at Elebu, (a community within Ibadan) has already identified additional customer population which is already yielding fruits in terms of efficient customer service delivery.

“We have also meticulously continued to drive and bring to fulfillment our mission with a huge and sustained investment in network infrastructure and strengthening through the following projects.