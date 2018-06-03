The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) has directed the full recovery of N9 billion into the treasury of the Federal Government from Capital Oil and Gas Limited.

The money is the outstanding balance of the N11bn worth of petroleum products, which allegedly “disappeared” from Capital Oil and Gas storage tanks in 2017.

The products were stored by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation in the private firm’s custody under its various ‘through-put’ arrangements with tank farm owners in the country.

The committee, which is chaired by a member from Ondo State, Mr. Akinlaja Joseph, had investigated the alleged disappearance after it became public knowledge that the NNPC was unable to recover all the products when it demanded to have them.

It also came to light that a reconciliation of figures between the NNPC and Capital Oil and Gas left a balance of N9bn outstanding against the latter.

However, Capital Oil and Gas, in a testimony by its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ifeanyi Ubah, before the committee, denied any fraudulent intentions.

Rather, Capital Oil and Gas stated that NNPC actually owed it over N16bn debts from other transactions.

However, in its report to the House, which The PUNCH obtained in Abuja on Sunday, the committee recommended the recovery of the outstanding N9bn from Capital Oil and Gas to the public treasury.

It noted that its investigation confirmed that the amount was outstanding and should be fully recovered.

On the Ubah firm’s claim of being owed N16bn from other transactions, the committee asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate it.

The report stated, “Ensure the full recovery of Federal Government’s money i.e. N9bn balance from Capital Oil and Gas Limited.

“The claims of N16bn the NNPC allegedly owes Capital Oil and Gas should be investigated by the EFCC.

“If found to be true, they (Capital Oil) should be paid or it should be net-off against the N9bn owed the federal government by Capital Oil and Gas.”