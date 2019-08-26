<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Three cooking gas plants at Ijede in Ikorodu Local Government Area in Lagos State have been sealed off for allegedly operating illegally.

The Federal Government through the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) last week shut the gas plants the same day, fuelling fears that it might cause scarcity of gas.

The Head, Operations, DPR, Lagos Field Office, Sholabi Olanrewaju, who directed the team, said 25 stations had been shut recently between Ikorodu and Surulere axis.

She said the government had vowed that the owner of the plants and others running illegal gas facilities would be arrested and prosecuted.

Olanrewaju said the officials had to re-seal a station located on the same residential axis in Ikorodu with the help of the officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, adding that the owner did not heed an earlier warning to regularise his defaults on safety standards.

She urged petroleum marketers to adhere to the regulations guiding the sale of petroleum products.

The Head, Gas Operation, Etukudo Williams, said residents have been sensitised to gas safety.

“We have been educating the public on safe practices for handling their cooking gas, what to do when cooking gas leak is detected and in the event of Liquified Petroleum Gas fire,” he added.