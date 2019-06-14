<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) on Friday sought for more stakeholders’ support to the implementation of Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) in its host communities in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

Mr Esimaje Brikinn, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs of Chevron, made the call in on Friday in Yenagoa, on the sidelines of Dodo River Communities Rural Development Association (DRCDA)’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Brikinn, represented in the meeting by Mr Anthony Emegere, explained that supporting the GMoU implementation would enable the communities to reap more benefits.

DRCDA, a Community-Based Organisation (CBO), was established by five Chevron’s host communities in Ekeremor – Amatu 1, Amatu 11, Bilabiri 1, Bilabiri 11 and Bisangbene.

The general manager said the AGM represented a milestone in the implementation of the GMoU geared towards bringing more benefits to the people of its host communities.

He stated: “Like every process, the GMoU is being constantly reviewed to keep up with stakeholder’s expectations and emerging developments.

“The process improvement includes: operational excellence, sustainable economic empowerment programmes and small business and enterprise development.

“It also seeks to improve efficiency, stakeholders’ participation and new innovations that would add value to the GMoU model.

“I implore our community leaders, women, youth and other stakeholders to keep in mind and continue to support the implementation of the GMoU so that our communities can reap more benefits from the agreement.”

Brikinn, however, commended DRCDA for successfully managing the GMoU, executing and inaugurating 52 projects in in the host communities.

The projects include: the Dodo River Cottage Hospital, training of hundreds of persons in diverse vocational skills, in addition to special economic empowerment and scholarship for students from the communities.

Mr Francis Amamogiran, Acting Chairman of DRCDA, said the achievements of the GMoU were strategically designed on the principles of community development.

Amamogiran said that DRCDA was established for sustainable development in the five host communities.