Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, said they released an average of 3,767 megawatts of electricity into the national grid on Friday.

This is contained in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

The report said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 11.18 megawatts from the figure released on Friday.

It, however, said that 1,591 megawatts could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.

The report noted that unavailability of transmission infrastructure also accounted for non-generation of 3.0 megawatts during the period.

Similarly, it said that 2,940.60 megawatts were not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

According to the report, zero (0) megawatts was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated over N2 billion on Friday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform/activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Friday was high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report said that the peak generation attained on Friday was 4,691 megawatts.