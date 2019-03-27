<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos) comprising gas-fired and hydro stations in Nigeria, on Tuesday released an average of 4,313 megawatts of electricity into the national grid, a daily energy report said on Wednesday.

The report, which was compiled by the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, was released in Abuja.

It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 58.82 megawatts from the figure released on Monday.

It, however, said that 2,549.77 megawatts could not be generated due to unavailability of gas, while 23.8 megawatts was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure.

It further said 857.5 megawatts was not generated due to high frequency that resulted from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

It said 150 megawatts was recorded as loss due to failure in water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N1.7billion on Tuesday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.