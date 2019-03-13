



Electricity generating companies in Nigeria released an average of 4,114 megawatts of power into the national grid on Monday, a daily energy report has said.

The report, which was compiled by the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, was made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

It stated that the energy released by the companies was down by 92.47 megawatts from the figure delivered on Sunday.

It, however, indicated that 2,793.58 megawatts could not be generated due to unavailability of gas, adding that unavailability of transmission infrastructure also accounted for non-generation of 176 megawatts during the period.

Similarly, it stated that 168.6 megawatts was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N1.51 billion on Monday to the factors of insufficient gas supply, distribution infrastructure and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform and activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Monday’s generation was unavailability of gas.

It said the peak generation attained on the day was 4,766 megawatts.