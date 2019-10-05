<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, said they released an average of 3,406 MegaWatts/Hour of electricity into the national grid on Friday.

This was disclosed in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, office of the Vice President obtained by newsmen, in Abuja on Saturday.

The report said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos went up by 126.32 megawatts from the figure released on Friday.

It, however, said that 2,073 megawatts could not be generated due to non availability of gas.

Similarly, it said that 2,480.4 megawatts were not generated due to high frequency resulting from non availability of distribution infrastructure.

According to the report, zero (0) megawatts was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N2.2billion on Friday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform/activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Friday was high frequency resulting from non availability of distribution infrastructure.

The report noted that the peak generation attained on Friday was 4,288.7 megawatts.