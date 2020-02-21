<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations said that they could not generate 3,347.5 megawatts of electricity on Wednesday due to unavailability of gas.

This information was made known in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, office of the Vice President.

The report also noted that 220 megawatts of electricity was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 400.4 megawatts was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.





The report, however, said that the GenCos released an average of 4,140 MegaWatts/Hour of electricity into the national grid on Wednesday .

It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was down by 95.89.13 megawatts from the 4,286 released on Tuesday.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N1.9 billion on Wednesday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform and activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Wednesday was unavailability of Gas.

The report said that the peak generation attained was 4,502.5 megawatts.