There has been a massive Shake-up at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as about 20 senior personnel of the oil firm and its subsidiaries have been redeployed.

In a document seen by newsmen the Managing Director of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), Yusuf Matashi, was removed and replaced by Usman Yusuf, the Senior Technical Assistant to the Group Managing Director, in the latest reorganisation.

Other subsidiaries and arms of the corporation were affected by the redeployment. These include the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company, which is the marketing arm of the Nigerian Gas Company; Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company; and the Liquified Natural Gas arm of the group.

See full list:

Usman Yusuf now Managing Director, NPDC.

Anas Mustapha Mohammed now General Manager, Operations, WAPCO.

Usman Frank, Manager now Executive Director, Asset Management, NGMC.

Ali Muhammed Sarki now General Manager, Chad Basin, FES.

Osarolube Ezekiel now Managing Director, KRPC.

Ihya Aondoaver Mson now General Manager/ STA Refining to GMD.

Abubakar Lapai now Group General Manager, NNPC Leadership Academy.

Umar Hmaza Ado now Executive Director Services, NPDC.

Garba Adamu Kaita named General Manager, HR and Admin services at Duke Oil.

Ossai Uche named General Manager, Support Services, NGC.

Usman Umar now Executive Director Operations, KRPC.

Ehizoje Tunde now General Manager, Upstream/STA to GMD.

Ahmed Mohammed named Managing Director, NGMC, Gas and Power.

Lere Isa Aliyu now General Manager/STA to GMD Downstream

Richard-Obioha Nkemegina now General Manger, New LNG Ventures, LIMS

Dikko Ahmed now General Manager NLNG, LIMS.

Ibrahim Ayobami, named Executive Director, ETSD, NPDC.

Sambo Sadiq now Group General Manager/STA to GMD

Buggu Louis, General Manager, Crude oil stock Mamagement, COMD.