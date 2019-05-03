The NNPC, Nigeria’s state owned oil giant, Thursday announced that 132 companies had submitted bids for the 2019 crude for refined products programme tagged Direct Sale, Direct Purchase (DSDP).
The bidders, according to a list obtained by newsmen, include Trafigura and Mercuria, the international trading companies that have featured prominently in the crude for product swap regime but have paid zero taxes to the Nigerian state and neither do they have operations anywhere in the country.
Nigeria mostly relies on importation of fuel for local consumption because its refineries are moribund.
Local companies like Oando, Sahara and MRS have over the years developed their operations and capacity through NNPC crude oil programmes, employing thousands and justifying the federal government’s local content scheme.
Traders expect the NNPC to issue contracts to more local companies that have established operations and capacity to deliver their contracts under the DSDP.
NNPC’s Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, during the opening of the bids in Abuja said $2.2 billion had been saved through the introduction of the DSDP in 2016.
The bidders are:
Maritime Support Service Limited
Delta Energy Engineering Limited
Transit Oil Nigeria Limited
Petrolex Oil and Gas Ltd and Alssa Petroleum & shopping FZE
G. G Energy Supply Limited
A&E Petro Nigeria Limited
M.O.B integrated services
Rahamanniyya oil & gas limited
Falcon bay Energy Limited 10
Northwest petroleum & Gas Company – setana Energy Ltd 12
OVH energy marketing
Sahara Energy
Gunvor
Duke Oil Company Incorporated
Azman oil & gas limited
A-z petroleum product limited
Primacy Energy – Topp TT consulting
Dans Global engineering limited
Rain Oil Limited
Aipec oil & gas limited
Negoa Energy Limited
China zhenna oil co. Ltd – casiva Limited
Augusta Energy DMCC
BP and AYM Shafa
Vitol & Hyson – Calson
Shoreline natural resources SPV1
Marquede energy – Ascon group consortium
UTM offshore limited – OMV/NOFS
UNIPEC
Triber Energy Ltd
Litasco SA & Nipco plc
Totsa / Total
Eleven (11) PLC (Mobil) – ISAB refinery – refinery PH
Omega Butter refineries Ltd
Globeoil Energy technology co. Ltd
Redstar Oil Ltd
Eterna Plc
Trafigura and AA rano
Bono Energy
Petroneos – Hyde Energy
Election Petroleum energy and mining Ltd – tama oil refinery consortium
Inter-Engineering Corporation INC.
Oatneal Brooks Ltd
Mitsubishi Corporation Nigeria Ltd
Energy traders
MM group & Glenius Commodities
Baklang Consultants Ltd
Hayden Consortium
DC hi-tech oil & gas Ltd 50
Belpoint Energy Ltd
Eni trading and shipping SPA & NAOC
New Energy services company Ltd (NESSCO)
Ultimate Oil and Gas Ltd
Danmarna Petroleum
MRS oil & Gas Co. Ltd
Accon
Mainland Oil and Gas co. Ltd – DTS Commercial
Cleargoal and Gas engineering Ltd
Sona track petroleum
Princeton assets Ltd
Eqvinor
Tecno Oil
KRS Energy trading services Ltd
Alice Global Oil and Gas Ltd
BB energy – petro gas energy
Pacific silver line
NorthBridge Energy Limited
Seapro Energy Ltd
Teenes EPC international Ltd
Boussard oil and gas Ltd
Emadeb Energy
Petraco oil
BP Energy
Chipet international Ltd
Masters energy
Eurafic Oil and coastal services Ltd
Enyo trading co. Ltd
Addax Energy SA
Guzon and tor
Petratlantic Energy Ltd
Hontop Energy (Singapore) PTE Ltd
ShepherdHill petroleum development Ltd
Teviel petroleum Ltd
Asian Oil & Gas
Petrosa Amiable oil & gas Ltd consortium
Ozonolo Ltd
United petroleum trading SA – oil standard & energy 90
Prudent Energy Services – forte oil plc
Kenel Sahal Energy & petrochemical consortium
Bobak
Pinnacle Oil and Gas
KMG
Brittania U
Stallionaire Group
Matrix Energy
Obat Oil and Gas
Valcore Energy
Hebron exploration
J Marine Logistics Ltd 100
CoolSpring Trading and marketing
PetroVietnam oil construction
ADS Communication link Ltd
Shernt combined business Ltd
Magnet Energy Limited – world marine PTY Ltd
Propetrol Ltd and makwande energy trading
Puma Energy Limited
Amazon Energy – Afoo energy
Oando and CEPSA
Watertop international Limited
Bangorak corporations pubic co. Ltd
Enuyork International Limited
Levene Energy Development Limited
Mocoh SA – mocoh oil & gas
Mercuria energy trading SA
Petrocam Trading co.
Chemchina petrochemical co. Ltd
Separate Colors Nig Limited
ZR Energy DMCC
Asharami synergy plc – mocoh oil & gas
Pratox energy resources Ltd
LUKOIL Neftochim Burgas refinery AD – Petrocam 22
Eyrie energy
TSL Logistics and Atlantis commodities
Allied Energy resources Ltd
Nord oil and gas Ltd
Clover Energy SA
Zigma Limited
Petroleos De Geneves
One Terminal Limited
Chisco energy
Alliance Drilling Limited
Petrotel Refinery (litasco)