The NNPC, Nigeria’s state owned oil giant, Thursday announced that 132 companies had submitted bids for the 2019 crude for refined products programme tagged Direct Sale, Direct Purchase (DSDP).

The bidders, according to a list obtained by newsmen, include Trafigura and Mercuria, the international trading companies that have featured prominently in the crude for product swap regime but have paid zero taxes to the Nigerian state and neither do they have operations anywhere in the country.

Nigeria mostly relies on importation of fuel for local consumption because its refineries are moribund.

Local companies like Oando, Sahara and MRS have over the years developed their operations and capacity through NNPC crude oil programmes, employing thousands and justifying the federal government’s local content scheme.

Traders expect the NNPC to issue contracts to more local companies that have established operations and capacity to deliver their contracts under the DSDP.

NNPC’s Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, during the opening of the bids in Abuja said $2.2 billion had been saved through the introduction of the DSDP in 2016.

The bidders are:

Maritime Support Service Limited

Delta Energy Engineering Limited

Transit Oil Nigeria Limited

Petrolex Oil and Gas Ltd and Alssa Petroleum & shopping FZE

G. G Energy Supply Limited

A&E Petro Nigeria Limited

M.O.B integrated services

Rahamanniyya oil & gas limited

Falcon bay Energy Limited 10

Northwest petroleum & Gas Company – setana Energy Ltd 12

OVH energy marketing

Sahara Energy

Gunvor

Duke Oil Company Incorporated

Azman oil & gas limited

A-z petroleum product limited

Primacy Energy – Topp TT consulting

Dans Global engineering limited

Rain Oil Limited

Aipec oil & gas limited

Negoa Energy Limited

China zhenna oil co. Ltd – casiva Limited

Augusta Energy DMCC

BP and AYM Shafa

Vitol & Hyson – Calson

Shoreline natural resources SPV1

Marquede energy – Ascon group consortium

UTM offshore limited – OMV/NOFS

UNIPEC

Triber Energy Ltd

Litasco SA & Nipco plc

Totsa / Total

Eleven (11) PLC (Mobil) – ISAB refinery – refinery PH

Omega Butter refineries Ltd

Globeoil Energy technology co. Ltd

Redstar Oil Ltd

Eterna Plc

Trafigura and AA rano

Bono Energy

Petroneos – Hyde Energy

Election Petroleum energy and mining Ltd – tama oil refinery consortium

Inter-Engineering Corporation INC.

Oatneal Brooks Ltd

Mitsubishi Corporation Nigeria Ltd

Energy traders

MM group & Glenius Commodities

Baklang Consultants Ltd

Hayden Consortium

DC hi-tech oil & gas Ltd 50

Belpoint Energy Ltd

Eni trading and shipping SPA & NAOC

New Energy services company Ltd (NESSCO)

Ultimate Oil and Gas Ltd

Danmarna Petroleum

MRS oil & Gas Co. Ltd

Accon

Mainland Oil and Gas co. Ltd – DTS Commercial

Cleargoal and Gas engineering Ltd

Sona track petroleum

Princeton assets Ltd

Eqvinor

Tecno Oil

KRS Energy trading services Ltd

Alice Global Oil and Gas Ltd

BB energy – petro gas energy

Pacific silver line

NorthBridge Energy Limited

Seapro Energy Ltd

Teenes EPC international Ltd

Boussard oil and gas Ltd

Emadeb Energy

Petraco oil

BP Energy

Chipet international Ltd

Masters energy

Eurafic Oil and coastal services Ltd

Enyo trading co. Ltd

Addax Energy SA

Guzon and tor

Petratlantic Energy Ltd

Hontop Energy (Singapore) PTE Ltd

ShepherdHill petroleum development Ltd

Teviel petroleum Ltd

Asian Oil & Gas

Petrosa Amiable oil & gas Ltd consortium

Ozonolo Ltd

United petroleum trading SA – oil standard & energy 90

Prudent Energy Services – forte oil plc

Kenel Sahal Energy & petrochemical consortium

Bobak

Pinnacle Oil and Gas

KMG

Brittania U

Stallionaire Group

Matrix Energy

Obat Oil and Gas

Valcore Energy

Hebron exploration

J Marine Logistics Ltd 100

CoolSpring Trading and marketing

PetroVietnam oil construction

ADS Communication link Ltd

Shernt combined business Ltd

Magnet Energy Limited – world marine PTY Ltd

Propetrol Ltd and makwande energy trading

Puma Energy Limited

Amazon Energy – Afoo energy

Oando and CEPSA

Watertop international Limited

Bangorak corporations pubic co. Ltd

Enuyork International Limited

Levene Energy Development Limited

Mocoh SA – mocoh oil & gas

Mercuria energy trading SA

Petrocam Trading co.

Chemchina petrochemical co. Ltd

Separate Colors Nig Limited

ZR Energy DMCC

Asharami synergy plc – mocoh oil & gas

Pratox energy resources Ltd

LUKOIL Neftochim Burgas refinery AD – Petrocam 22

Eyrie energy

TSL Logistics and Atlantis commodities

Allied Energy resources Ltd

Nord oil and gas Ltd

Clover Energy SA

Zigma Limited

Petroleos De Geneves

One Terminal Limited

Chisco energy

Alliance Drilling Limited

Petrotel Refinery (litasco)