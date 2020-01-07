<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Speaker, Kwara House of Assembly, Mr Yakubu Danladi, has expressed concern over fuel scarcity in four districts of Baruten Local Government Area of the state.

Danladi cried out during a courtesy visit to Compt. Mohammed Garba, the newly posted Border Drill Sector Coordinator, Sector 3, Ilorin, on Monday.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Custom Service, Mr Zackary Chado, and made available to newsmen in Ilorin.

“Danladi who was accompanied by Chairman, House Committee on Education and Human Capital Development, Hon. Mohammed Baba-Salihu, expressed concern over the hardship of getting easy access to fuel.

“The hardship is being faced by four districts of Baruten Local Government Area, namely Ilesha, Baruba, Okuta and Chikanda axis,” it said.

According to the statement, the speaker appealed to the Sector Coordinator to reconsider the decision on fuel supply to the affected border communities, adding that a litre of petrol now costs about N300.

He claimed the decision was making life difficult for his people.

The statement quoted Compt. Mohammed as commending the speaker for the courage to speak out for his people.

“It means that the man is a great leader, who is concerned about his people.

“He explained that partial border closure was not to witch-hunt or obstruct any legal businesses or community, but to prevent illegal exportation of petroleum products.i

“The idea was to encourage local farmers, control the inflow of arms and ammunition, illicit drugs and all other prohibited goods.

“It is also to enable the neighboring countries to obey the ECOWAS protocol,” he said.

The Comptroller who was posted from Seme Area Command to Sector 3, Ilorin, said that Nigeria Customs Service was just an implementer of federal government policies.

He, however, advised that the state government should channel the grievance through the appropriate quarters.