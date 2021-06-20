The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Suleja/Abuja Unit, on Sunday, threatened to embark on a strike action over alleged extortion by officials of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

It said members would be instructed not to load from Suleja depot in Niger State.

The Chairman of the Unit, Alhaji Yahaya Ahman Alhassan, made the disclosure during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja.





According to him, the association seeks an explanation as to DPR’s incessant demand for daily sales activities from filling stations.

“IPMAN has no other alternative other than instructing our members not to load from Suleja depot in Niger State to express our frustrations after all efforts to make DPR officials desist from unethical practices failed.

“These issues have to be resolved before we can commence lifting of products from the depot”, he said.

The strike action is expected to commence on Monday, June 21, 2021.