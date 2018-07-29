The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers of Nigeria (NUPENG) Saturday embarked on indefinite strike in Akwa Ibom State, an action that could cause acute fuel scarcity in the state.

NUPENG took the decision in solidarity with its members who were by Universal Energy Resources Ltd, a private oil-servicing from operating within the costal delineations of the state.

Consequently, the union embargoed supply of petroleum products to Akwa Ibom State with effect from July 23, 2018. The product is now being sold between N160.00 and N180.00 per liter in the state

The state government, however, urged members of the public not to panic as product available in the state could last for about seven days before acute scarcity sets in.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Petroleum Matters, Obong Essien Esema, the state government warned all petroleum marketers not to see the crisis as an avenue to engage in profiteering by hoarding or hiking pump price of petroleum products.

The statement said there was no justification for marketers “to play plank during this crisis period. The crisis is not about the action or inaction of the state government or any of its agencies

“Recent intelligence gathered by our surveillance operatives, indicates that hiding under this situation, most marketers and other petroleum products peddlers are in the habit of hoarding, arbitrary increase in pump price, and even adulteration of guanine products to make more profits at the expense of consuming public.

“Already, most unscrupulous marketers have jacked up pump prices of Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) and are dispensing to the public at N150 per litre and above. The stock of product available in the state should be able to last for about seven days before acute scarcity sets in.

“The government will do all within her lawful ambit to resist such illegal activities in the state”, he said; and reassured the public that government was handling the crisis in order to end it soonest, in the interest of the masses.

The NUPENG and PENGASSAN had earlier embarked on sympathy strike by stopping supply of petroleum products to the state.

Following the intervention of the state government, the Management of Universal Energy Resources Limited and NUPENG/PENGASSAN were brought to negotiation table and the matter was resolved with the signing of a communiqué by all parties concerned.

The understanding that Universal Energy Resources Limited and NUPENG/PENGASSAN should re-open discussion on the issue of dismissal of its work force in line with collective bargaining agreement (CBA) seemed to have broken down.

The matter was taken to the National Industrial Court, Calabar for adjudication.

The state government argued that it was not fair for NUPENG “to embark on outright industrial action thereby inflicting pains and hardship on innocent consumers of petroleum products in the state.”