Some shareholders of Forte Oil (FO) Plc on Tuesday tasked the new management of the company on continuous payment of dividend and adherence to good corporate governance.

The shareholders made the demand in an interview with newsmen in Lagos on expectations from the new management team following Mr Femi Otedola’s divestment.

Mr Moses Igbrude, the Publicity Secretary of Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), told newsmen that the new management needed to map out strategies to ensure higher returns.

Igbrude said that shareholders were expecting continuous returns on their investments and ensure adherence to corporate governance rules and market regulations.

“I appeal to them to manage the company properly, effectively and efficiently as expected in order to ensure yearly payment of dividend,’’ he said.

Igbrude said that the money realised from the sale of the power unit should be properly utilised to add value to the company.

According to him, the company should focus on the lubricant aspect of the business because that is where there is reasonable margin compared to the petrol business.

“They should make sure that their service stations look attractive, ensure high quality products and ensure the integrity of their pumps are superb so that customers will make them the first choice when buying fuel,’’ Igbrude said.

Mr Boniface Okezie, the National Coordinator of Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria (PSAN), said that the company needed to improve on its dividend payment to ensure price rally on the nation’s bourse.

Okezie said that the company should ensure prompt release of both quarterly and audited yearly results to avoid unnecessary sanctions from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The shareholder-activist said that the investing public and the stockbrokers should be carried along in the company’s operations through regular releases of information.

Newsmen report that FO on June 20 appointed new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer following the completion of the sale of Mr Femi Otedola’s shares in the firm’s downstream operations.

The firm announced that Mr Olumide Adeosun and Mr Moshood Olajide had been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, respectively, after the resignation of Mr Akin Akinfemiwa and Mr Julius Omodayo-Owotuga.

Forte Oil, in a notice filed with the Exchange said Ignite Investments and Commodities Limited, led by Prudent Energy Services Limited, had completed the acquisition of Otedola’s 74.02 per cent shareholding.

According to the firm, the completion is consequent upon Ignite receiving all the necessary approvals from SEC, NSE and fulfilling all relevant terms and conditions attached to the Share Purchase Agreement.

It said, “As a result of this and further to the announcement on Dec. 28, 2018, Ignite will take over controlling stake in Forte Oil Plc, the downstream company.”