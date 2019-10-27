<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Nigerian firm, Buserve Limited, has announced plans to introduce hydrogen-powered generators into the country to enable businesses to reduce their electricity costs.

The Chief Executive Officer, Buserve Limited, Mr Laitan Aderinto, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Lagos, said the technology was being deployed in Europe.

He said, “We are partnering with a German company. We are starting with the bigger generators with capacity of 500KVA and above. Our plan is to ensure that factories are back to normal; the price of diesel is killing them.

“If the government is ready, we are ready to work with them. For instance, there a independent power plants in Lagos that are being powered by gas. We can have IPPs powered by water instead of having to look for gas before you can power your generators.”

He explained that water-to-hydrogen gas mass production technology represented a major scientific breakthrough of the utmost importance.

According to him, the patented technology is based on an advanced proprietary scientific process, which includes the invention of using thermoplasma to convert water into hydrogen gas in high volume for power generation and at much lower cost than any other hydrogen production technology.

Aderinto said, “Furthermore, since H2 production is done in real time according to actual power production requirements, there is no requirement for hydrogen storage, which is one of the greatest challenges in using hydrogen gas as a renewable fuel source, not to mention avoiding a storage model is also much safer.

“On average, with this technology, power is generated at about 10 per cent of the cost of diesel and very importantly, no fossil fuel component is required to mix with the H2 when using this technology.

He added, “Water is the input and less than 10 per cent of the gross energy production is required to power the equipment. For each litre of water fed into the retrofit system, the net output exceeds 1m3 of H2 gas.

“This is a no-pollution technology designed to shift existing and future industrial power production away from fossil fuels and, therefore, reduce the world’s harmful emissions. Currently, approximately 25 per cent of the world’s harmful emissions is caused by industrial power production.”