A major power transformer has been destroyed following a fire outbreak in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
The transformer is located at Ayede sub-region of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Akinyemi area in ring road.
Residents of the community were thrown into a panic by the explosion which followed the fire outbreak.
Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the fire while no casualty has been reported.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]