<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources is setting robust boundaries for national acreage management, it has been learnt.

A statement by the ministry’s Deputy Director of Press, Mr. Olujimi Oyetomi, announced this on Sunday in Abuja.

The statement said energy professionals and consultants gathered by the ministry agreed that to achieve the new targets set by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for the Oil and Gas sector, there is need to put a sound and stress-free acreage management policy in place.

The statement said the National Acreage Management Policy seeks to make efficient gains and returns to national coffers from the oil mineral leases.

It dwelt on a three-day National Acreage Management Policy workshop held in Abuja.

It captured the contributions of the participants and experts for a sound acreage management policy, which was hitherto not in place.

According to the statement, the policy will necessitate a new bid rounds for Oil (Blocks) Minerals Licensing (OML) and increased productivity from the nation’s Oil and Gas sector.

The statement recalled President Muhammadu Buhari through the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, had earlier in August, set a target of 3 Million Barrels per day crude production with 5 per cent cost reduction; curbing of petroleum products cross border leakages and completion of the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialization Programme for the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and its agencies, such as Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).