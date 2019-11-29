<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government is to construct a 600-kilometre gas pipeline from Ajaokuta through Kaduna to Kano, President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed.

The line will transport gas from the southern part of the country to the North.

A State House statement by Presidential spokesperson, Mr Garba Shehu, on Friday said Buhari made the disclosure in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, at the 5th Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

He told the summit that in the long run, the line might be further extended to North Africa.

Buhari had jetted out of Abuja on Friday for the one-day summit.

The theme is ‘Natural Gas – Energy for Sustainable Development.’