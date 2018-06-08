The Weights and Measures Department of the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment says it has sealed five petrol filling stations in Niger State for allegedly tampering with their hand-pump machines.

Assistant Director Legal Metrology, Salim Mohammed, announced this in Minna, the state capital on Friday after inspecting some filling stations.

He said that the five filling stations were North Bridge Petroleum, Total Service Station, Forte Oil, Bida, MRS Service Station and Ekowa Service Station in Agaie Local Government Area of the state.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance in most of stations visited.

He, however, warned fuel marketers against selling above tolerances level on flowmeter dispensing pumps in the state.

According to him the constitution of Nigeria confers on weights and measures department to issue specifications tolerances and test method on weighing and measuring equipment used for trade and package goods.

He also advised customers who felt they were cheated to report to the desk offices in all states for redress.

He also said that the team visited business premises such as petrol stations, gas retail outlets and open markets.

“We would not tolerate any act of sabotage as any filling station found cheating motorists would be deal with decisively.

”We have visited more than 60 filling stations in and outside the state capital to monitor the sale of petroleum products and ensure strict compliance,” he said.

He also appealed to members of the public to assist with information that would assist to effectively monitor the sale of the product to motorists in the state.

“If you buy products at any filling station and find out that the product is not what you paid, feel free to report to us and we will swing into action.

Don’t just keep quiet, because we cannot do it alone. We cannot be everywhere at the same time, if you report to us your identity will be covered.

“We have our apparatus to check if actually the hand pump is in perfect good condition or tampered with.

“Once we discovered that a filling station is selling above official pump price, I assure you that we will seal it off,” he warned.