Electricity consumers in Lagos may experience longer and stable supply following successful energization of a brand new 100MVA 132/33kV power transformer installed in Ogba Transmission Substation, in the state by the Federal Government.

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced the development on Thursday in a statement by Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, the General Manager, Public Affairs.

Mbah noted that the newly energized transformer has increased the capacity of the substation from 165MVA to 265MVA.

“The Management of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) hereby announces that it has energized another brand new 100MVA 132/33kV power transformer installed in Ogba Transmission Substation, Lagos State, on January 7th, 2020.

“The newly energized transformer which was installed under the supervision of TCN’s engineers has increased the capacity of the substation from 165MVA to 265MVA.

“Prior to the installation of the 100MVA power transformer, Ogba Substation had a total of two (2) units of 60MVA 132/33kV power transformers and one (1) unit of 45MVA 132/33kV mobile power transformer. To ensure optimal utilization of the newly installed power transformer, a brand new switchyard made up of 132kV, 33kV and three (3) number 33kV feeders was equally installed and commissioned.

“The increase in the substation’s capacity, from 165MVA to 265MVA, means that the substation has more bulk electricity available for Ikeja Disco to take to its customers within Ikeja Industrial Area, Ogba–Ijaiye, Agege Pen Cinema, Magoro Cement, Ojodu and Ifako-Ijaiye areas of Lagos State.

“To optimize the capacity of the newly commissioned 100MVA at Ogba and other substations feeding Ikeja Distribution Company, TCN has already imported high capacity conductors and would soon conclude on the reconductoring contract that will expand the transmission lines under IKEDC. This will more than double the current capacity of the lines.

“TCN is religiously implementing the Transmission, Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme (TREP) under which the capacity of the company will be expanded to 20,000MW by 2023” read the statement in part.