Four FCT villages connected to national grid after years of darkness

Residents of Wuna, Tsauni, Shanagu and Rafin-Zurfi in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are soon to sigh with the relief they are being connected to the national grid.

Aso Chronicle gathered that the communities have been in darkness for many years due to lack of electricity.

Speaking to Aso Chronicle over the weekend, the leader of the Shanagu community, Ibrahim Danjuma, said the people have had no access to electricity for years.

He said despite their proximity to Zuba town, the village has been in darkness for years, possibly until now that the present administration is connecting them to the national grid.

“Although an attempt was made previously when electric poles and cables were mounted, vandals stole all the cables. But this year, the present administration in the council under Alhaji Adamu Mustapha, came to complete the project,” he said.

A youth leader in Tsauni, Alhassan Usman, who spoke with our reporter, said the community had also been in darkness for some years until the parent administration came to intervene by connecting it to the national grid.

“In fact, lack of electricity here in Tsauni village has affected both social and economic activities over the years, but as I speak to you today, people of this community are beginning to have some sigh of relief with on the ongoing electrification project,” he said.

The village chief of Wuna in the council, Malam Saidu Bako, noted that the village had no access to electricity for 15 years.

He said the community also has no access to potable water, especially during the dry season, when people have to trek far distances in search of water.

“I will want to use this medium to appeal to the chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council to come to our aid by sinking borehole for us, even as he has tried to connect us to the national grid in order for us to have electricity,” he said.

Reacting, the chairman of the council, Alhaji Adamu Mustapha, said rural electrification is one of his administration’s priority programmes.