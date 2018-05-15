ExxonMobil affiliate, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, operator of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation/Mobil Producing Nigeria Joint Venture, has concluded plans to execute three projects worth over N13 billion (US$43 million) in Akwa Ibom State within the next 18 months.

The three projects include a technical skills centre in Ikot Akata, a trauma centre at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital and an engineering complex at the University of Uyo.

In a statement, the company stated that: “These investments will provide long-term health, education and economic benefits to many in our communities.

”We continue to work closely with the government of the Akwa Ibom State as part of our commitment to communities where we operate and helping to improve quality of life.

‘’The technical skills centre will consist of a three-block training complex for critical skills required in oil and gas careers, such as pipeline fabrication, welding, electrical works, chemical lab works, civil works and engineering design. The center is expected to train more than one hundred students annually.

‘’The trauma centre, which is to be housed in a two-floor medical complex, will help reduce mortality rates in major medical emergencies. The centre will include a resuscitation and burns room; a theatre suite; helipad; ambulance bay and triage area; high dependency and radiology units; mini labs; wards; pharmacy; administrative offices; library; and doctor, call and seminar rooms.

‘’The engineering complex, which will be equipped with generators and independent water supply, will feature two floors of workshops, laboratories, a lecture theatre, conference rooms and faculty offices. It is expected to serve about 2,000 students, mostly from Akwa Ibom State.’’