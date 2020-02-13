<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it is investigating the cause of a recent explosion at the Brass Oil Terminal, located off Bayelsa coastline.

It was gathered that a pipeline explosion on Monday hit a line feeding the oil export facility operated by Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), compelling it to shut down.

According to Eni, the Italian parent company of NAOC, the facility has the capacity to handle exports of 90,000 barrels of crude per day.

Mrs Christina Abiakam-Omanu, Bayelsa Commandant of NSCDC who confirmed the development in a telephone interview with NAN on Thursday said the incident’s site had been cordon off.





She further stated that the oil leak that resulted from the explosion had been contained.

“The explosion incident and resulting pollution is being investigated, we are already interrogating some suspects in our custody to unravel the cause and their involvement.

In a response to an e-mail request from newsmen, a spokesman of the company said the line was shutdown to effect repairs.

The Eni spokesman who preferred anonymity said that incident did not have any substantial impact on the 90,000 barrels per day crude export terminal.

“The line is an intra-field one in a minor field, the impact on production is minimal. The flow on the line has been immediately halted and preparations for repair are underway,” the spokesman said.